Netanyahu thanks Putin for 'brave link' between countries

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and thanked him for the "brave link" between the two countries.
"I want to welcome our great friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin," said Netanyahu. "Sara and I are pleased to host you again at our home here in Jerusalem and to thank you for the brave link between Russia and Israel, which serves our peoples and our policy as well as peace and stability in the region. Welcome to Jerusalem."
First published: 11:23 , 01.23.20