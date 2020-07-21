Jordanian PM: A one-state solution to the conflict - If Palestinians given equal rights

Jordan’s prime minister has said his country could view positively a “one-state democratic solution” to the Israel-Palestine dispute, provided it gave equal rights to both peoples.
In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, Omar Razzaz said Israel's annexation policy would be "ushering a new apartheid state,"
that could destabilize the region.
“The way we see it, anything short of a viable two-state solution is going to push not just Jordan, not just Palestine, not just Israel, but the region and the world into chaos,” the prime minister said.