Jordanian PM: A one-state solution to the conflict - If Palestinians given equal rights

Jordan’s prime minister has said his country could view positively a “one-state democratic solution” to the Israel-Palestine dispute, provided it gave equal rights to both peoples.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, Omar Razzaz said Israel's annexation policy would be "ushering a new apartheid state,"

