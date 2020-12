Israel on Saturday evening said 1,818 people tested positive for coronavirus the previous day.

Israel on Saturday evening said 1,818 people tested positive for coronavirus the previous day.

Israel on Saturday evening said 1,818 people tested positive for coronavirus the previous day.

The Health Ministry said they conducted 77,128 tests on Friday, putting the infection rate at 2.6%.

The Health Ministry said they conducted 77,128 tests on Friday, putting the infection rate at 2.6%.

The Health Ministry said they conducted 77,128 tests on Friday, putting the infection rate at 2.6%.