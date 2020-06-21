Netanyahu asking Knesset for tax exemption and rebate for years as PM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday issued a request to the Knesset Finance Committee requesting an exemption on his income tax and a rebate of the taxes he had already paid for the years 2009-2017.
The request came as part of the financial agreement that was to facilitate the financing of the Alternate Prime Minister's residential expenses .
Defense Minister Benny Gantz who is to assume the role of Prime Minister in 17 months, as part of the coalition agreement signed between Likud and the Blue & White party, was to be paid for his residential expenses but announced he would not be requesting government funding.