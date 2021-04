Newly appointed Justice Minister Benny Gantz signed an extension Wednesday allowing prisoners to continue to participate in hearings on their cases remotely, at the recommendation of the Health Ministry and the Prisons Service.

Newly appointed Justice Minister Benny Gantz signed an extension Wednesday allowing prisoners to continue to participate in hearings on their cases remotely, at the recommendation of the Health Ministry and the Prisons Service.

Newly appointed Justice Minister Benny Gantz signed an extension Wednesday allowing prisoners to continue to participate in hearings on their cases remotely, at the recommendation of the Health Ministry and the Prisons Service.