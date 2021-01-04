Iran starts process of enriching uranium to 20% at Fordow, IAEA confirms

Iran has begun the process of enriching uranium to 20% purity, a level it last reached before its 2015 deal with major powers, at its Fordow site dug into a mountain, the U.N. nuclear watchdog confirmed on Monday.

