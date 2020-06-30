Sources: Plans to resume flights on August 1 have 'gone down the drain'

Senior Israeli sources said Tuesday that plans to resume air traffic and international tourism have “gone down the drain” due to the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.
Israel was set to resume flights to selected countries on August 1 but the date now looks to be delayed.
"With such a high infection rate, Israel can forget about the August 1 reopening [of tourism]," one senior official said. "All the work that has been done so far has gone down the drain. Israel was ready to open its borders to at least 12 countries, which is no longer relevant, Israelis are no longer wanted.”