Sources: Plans to resume flights on August 1 have 'gone down the drain'

Senior Israeli sources said Tuesday that plans to resume air traffic and international tourism have “gone down the drain” due to the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Senior Israeli sources said Tuesday that plans to resume air traffic and international tourism have “gone down the drain” due to the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Senior Israeli sources said Tuesday that plans to resume air traffic and international tourism have “gone down the drain” due to the rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Israel was set to resume flights to selected countries on August 1 but the date now looks to be delayed.

Israel was set to resume flights to selected countries on August 1 but the date now looks to be delayed.

Israel was set to resume flights to selected countries on August 1 but the date now looks to be delayed.