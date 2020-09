Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with Israel's no. 2 lender Bank Leumi to explore areas for future cooperation in the United Arab Emirates, Israel and other international markets.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with Israel's no. 2 lender Bank Leumi to explore areas for future cooperation in the United Arab Emirates, Israel and other international markets.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with Israel's no. 2 lender Bank Leumi to explore areas for future cooperation in the United Arab Emirates, Israel and other international markets.