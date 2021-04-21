Mandelblit: In lieu of a Justice Minister, no more hearings via video conference

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz that starting Thursday, it will not be possible to hold court hearings for prisoners via video conferences.
"In the absence of an incumbent Justice Minister, and in the absence of a legal arrangement that allows for hearings via a video conference, it will be required to bring all detainees and prisoners daily to hear their case in the courts starting Thursday."
Mandelblit further warned of a significant risk of infections among prisoners and detainees.