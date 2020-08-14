Report: Belarus ready for constructive talks with foreign partners on election aftermath

Belarus is ready for "constructive and objective dialogue" with its foreign partners on events related to the presidential election and its aftermath, BelTA news agency quoted Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei as saying on Friday.

The Belarusian authorities released detained demonstrators after issuing a rare public apology in an effort to quell nationwide street protests that pose the biggest challenge yet to strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule.

