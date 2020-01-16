Glowing stones form new Dutch memorial to Holocaust victims

A new memorial was unveiled Thursday made up of 104,000 light-emitting stones commemorating Dutch victims of the Holocaust ahead of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

Artist Daan Roosegaarde said he drew inspiration for the work called "Levenslicht," or "Light of Life," from the Jewish custom of placing stones on or near a grave to honor the dead.

