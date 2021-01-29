Reports: sirens blare in Tehran

Sirens blared throughout the Iranian capital of Tehran, reports hailing from the Islamic Republic claimed overnight Saturday.
The governor-general of the Tehran province told the official Iranian news agency TAsnim that the alarms in the Iranian capital were the result of a malfunction in the alarm system in the Azmayish area near Tehran. He noted that the alarm had been turned off and stressed that there was no threat to the country's security.
In addition, there have been reports of disruptions to aircraft traffic in the area.