Man stabbed at anti-Netanyahu protest: Hate and lynching in the air

Nir Sa'ar, who was stabbed on Saturday after the demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Sha'ar Hanegev junction in southern Israel, says the protest began in peaceful and calm manner before it deteriorated into violence.

"We came to a nice and calm demonstration with our children and families, and when the demonstration actually ended, some guys came to make trouble," said Sa'ar.

"They started to curse and spit. There was an atmosphere of hatred and of lynching."

During the protest, a group of young people attacked demonstrators, beating some of them and tearing the signs from their hands.