Yamina says Netanyahu commits to no compromise on sovereignty, judicial appointments

The Yamina party said in a statement Monday morning that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu committed in a call Sunday not to hand over control of the Judicial Appointments Committee to Blue & White in negotiations over a national unity government or to make any compromise on the issue of sovereignty in the West Bank.
“We strengthen the prime minister’s hands in insisting on the red lines of the right-wing bloc with regard to sovereignty and judicial appointments,” said Yamina.
“Abandoning the Judicial Appointments Committee to the left would be a disaster that would resonate for generations. Gantz must stick to the agreements made on these matters and remember that he heads a minority party of 17 MKs against Netanyahu, who heads a 59-seat bloc,” the statement said.