Egypt condemns violence by 'extremist Jewish groups J'lem

Egypt's Foreign Ministry issued a statement Saturday, in which it condemned the violence by "extremist Jewish groups" in Jerusalem. The ministry further expressed concern about the "provocative actions taken [by Israel] against Palestinians living in Jerusalem since the beginning of Ramadan."
"Israeli authorities must take responsibility and provide the protection required of Palestinian residents, or prevent any violation of the right of worshipers to freely enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque," Egypt's Foreign Ministry added.