Israel records over 9,000 new daily coronavirus cases for second straight day

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said that 9,025 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the past day. This is the second straight day that daily cases surpassed 9,000

Follow Ynetnews on FacebTwitterook and

After 127,768 tests conducted, the positivity rate stood on 7.2%.





The coronavirus ward at the Rambam hospital in Haifa ( Photo: Rambam Hospital spokesperson )

There are currently 1,042 people in serious condition being treated in hospitals with 262 of them on ventilators.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,770 Israelis succumbed to the virus. On Tuesday alone, 26 people died from complications of COVID-19, 99 since the beginning of January.

In December 428 people suffering from coronavirus died and during November, 313 people succumbed to the virus.

Chevra kadisha workers in protective gear prepare for the burial of people who died of COVID-19 in the Holon cemetery on Tuesday ( Photo: EPA )

There are 78,215 active cases of COVID-19 with the most reported in Jerusalem where 15,491 people were said to be ill with the virus followed by ultra-Orthodox centers of population in Bnei Brak (4,178 cases), Modi'in Illit (3,214) and Beit Shemesh (2,416).

Tel Aviv has 2,164 active coronavirus cases as of Wednesday morning.

Due to the high number of cases and the amount of seriously ill in hospitals, the Health Ministry said it would request the strict lockdown in effect since Thursday for a period of two weeks, to be extended by at least one week.

The ministry is also said to be preparing an exit strategy that will include three phases. First to be reopened would be the educational institutions. Restaurants and gyms to be reopened only in the final phase.

Medical teams receiving their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine earlier this week in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

As of Tuesday, 1,880,163 people have already received the first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. According to health officials, data collected from the over 60 population that was the first to be inoculated, 14 days after receiving the first shot the risk of contagion dropped.