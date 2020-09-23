Saudi Arabia says any nuclear deal with Iran must preserve non-proliferation

Saudi Arabia said that any nuclear deal with Iran has to preserve non-proliferation and continue efforts aimed at making the Middle East a zone free of mass destruction weapons, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

