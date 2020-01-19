Lebanon to release protesters detained after night of riots

Lebanon's public prosecutor ordered the release Sunday of more than 30 people detained the previous evening, according to the National State News agency, in the worst day of violence since protests erupted three months ago.

Lebanon's public prosecutor ordered the release Sunday of more than 30 people detained the previous evening, according to the National State News agency, in the worst day of violence since protests erupted three months ago.

Lebanon's public prosecutor ordered the release Sunday of more than 30 people detained the previous evening, according to the National State News agency, in the worst day of violence since protests erupted three months ago.

The public prosecutor said all 34 arrested are to be released, except those other pending cases.

The public prosecutor said all 34 arrested are to be released, except those other pending cases.

The public prosecutor said all 34 arrested are to be released, except those other pending cases.