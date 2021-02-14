Western embassies urge Myanmar army to 'refrain from violence'

Western embassies in Myanmar on Sunday called on the country's military to "refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians" after security forces opened fire to disperse a protest and deployed armored vehicles in cities.

Western embassies in Myanmar on Sunday called on the country's military to "refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians" after security forces opened fire to disperse a protest and deployed armored vehicles in cities.

Western embassies in Myanmar on Sunday called on the country's military to "refrain from violence against demonstrators and civilians" after security forces opened fire to disperse a protest and deployed armored vehicles in cities.