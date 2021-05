Coronavirus czar Nachman Ash said on Sunday that inoculation of children ages 12 to 15 will begin soon after the Health Ministry completes its final review of the matter.

Coronavirus czar Nachman Ash said on Sunday that inoculation of children ages 12 to 15 will begin soon after the Health Ministry completes its final review of the matter.

Coronavirus czar Nachman Ash said on Sunday that inoculation of children ages 12 to 15 will begin soon after the Health Ministry completes its final review of the matter.