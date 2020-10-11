Lebanon closes bars, nightclubs to curb coronavirus

Lebanon said on Sunday it will close bars and nightclubs to help contain the COVID-19 outbreak which has killed more than 450 people in a country also reeling from financial crisis and an explosion in Beirut two months ago.
The Interior Ministry shut bars and nightclubs until further notice and enforced local lockdowns on 169 villages and districts across the country, up from 111 last week.
It also reiterated a 1 am-6 am curfew as well as a ruling, which has not been universally observed, that masks must be worn when traveling.