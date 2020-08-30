Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
36C

Rockets fall near Baghdad airport, no casualties

Reuters |
Published: 08.30.20 , 21:32
Two Katyusha rockets fell near Baghdad airport on Sunday but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said, the third such attack on sensitive sites in the capital this week.
On Saturday, a rocket fell inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, while three others landed there on Thursday. Those attacks also caused no casualties.
Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents.