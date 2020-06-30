UK FM Raab: Britain will talk to partners in UN over China law move

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday that Britain would raise China's adoption of national security legislation for Hong Kong with "like-minded partners" in the United Nations human rights council shortly.

"We've been working very closely with our international partners, with the EU, the G7 and indeed we are raising the issue with like-minded partners in the United Nations Human Rights Council shortly," he told parliament.

