Nations to discuss legal action against Iran over downed airliner

Five nations whose citizens died when an airliner was shot down by Iran last week will meet in London on Thursday to discuss possible legal action, Ukraine's foreign minister, Vadym Prystaiko, told Reuters.
Speaking at the sidelines of an official visit to Singapore on Monday, Prystaiko said the countries would also discuss compensation and the investigation into the incident. All 176 people on board the flight died in the crash on Wednesday, minutes after the plane took off from Tehran airport.
"We have created this group of foreign ministers from the grieving nations. On Jan 16, we will meet in person in London to discuss the ways, including legal, how we are following this up, how we are prosecuting them (Iran)," Prystaiko said.
First published: 15:02 , 01.13.20