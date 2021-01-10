Israel Railways work leaves half of country without trains for weeks

The infrastructure work on many Israel Railways lines will leave half the country without access to trains for at least three weeks, the company's management announced Sunday.

The management said they are using the current nationwide lockdown, when the movement between the cities is already limited, to complete the railway's electrification project. As a result, stations across mostly central and southern parts of Israel, will be closed from January 12 until February 3.

Be'er Sheva North Station ( Photo: Yulia Karra )

Tel Aviv Hagana train station will be the southernmost station for anyone arriving from the north, while those living in the south will find themselves unable to use the train service altogether.

The stations that will remain closed for the duration of the infrastrcture works are: Rosh HaAyin North, Petah Tikva Segula, Petah Tikva Kiryat Arye, Bnei Brak, Lod, Lod- Ganei Aviv, Kfar Habad, Modi'in Center, Pa'ate Modi'in, Jerusalem Yitzchak Navon, Holon Junction, Holon Wolfson, Bat Yam-Yoseftal, Bat Yam-Komemiyut, Ramla, Beit Shemesh, Be'er Yaakov, Rishon LeTsiyon Rishonim, Rishon LeTsiyon Moshe Dayan, Rehovot, Yavne East, Yavne West, Ashdod, Ashkelon, Sderot, Netivot, Ofakim, Mazkeret Batya, Kiryat Malachi-Yoav, Kiryat Gat, Lehavim Rahat, Be'er Sheva North, Be'er Sheva Center, Dimona.

Rishon LeTsiyon Moshe Dayan Station ( Photo: Yulia Karra )

"The work will be carried out along many lines in the center of the country and the south and will include infrastructure, maintenance and development work, replacing railway track components, restoring existing tracks and more," Israel Railways said in a statement.

In response, Israel Railways workers' union said the unilateral decision will result in one fifth of the company's employees being left without work for almost a month. The union said if the issue is not resolved they will boycott the infrastructure works.