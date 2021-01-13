Man wearing 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt among those arrested for role in U.S. Capitol riots

The Virginia man who took part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol while wearing a sweatshirt that said "Camp Auschwitz" is among a number of people arrested by the FBI over the assault, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.
Robert Keith Parker appeared in a virtual hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on charges of unlawful entry and violent entry and disorderly conduct.
Details of his arrest were still under seal at the time of his court appearance and he was released on his own recognizance.