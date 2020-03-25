Synagogues and hotels are Israel's coronavirus hot spots

Data released by the National Coronavirus Information and Knowledge Center indicates that 29 percent of Israel's confirmed coronavirus patients contracted the pathogen in synagogues and yeshivas.

In one instance, no less than 17 members of the same synagogue contracted the virus after praying alongside a person who was infected.

The next most common location for contracting the virus were hotels, which account for 15 percent of the confirmed cases.

Researching the coronavirus in Ichilov Hospital ( Photo: AFP )

According to the newly released data, approximately 47% of the confirmed cases whose had undergone epidemiological investigation were infected during a stay overseas, 35% were infected after coming into contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient and 5% contracted the virus while in their homes.

The origin of infection in 13% of patients is unknown, which means they may have been infected during a direct or indirect random encounter with a verified patient.

Medics test for coronavirus at a 'drive-through' location in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Out of the overall number of patients, 48% developed fever and respiratory problems, 25% developed respiratory problems without any fever, 19% developed a fever without additional symptoms and the remainder showed no symptoms of the virus whatsoever.