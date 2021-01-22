UK PM lauds police for breaking up COVID rule-breaching Jewish wedding in London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson supports the police for "taking action against people who flagrantly and selfishly ignore the rules", the premier's spokesman said on Friday after police broke up a Jewish wedding party in north London, where they now say about 150 people had gathered.

