The Philippines has suspended its decision to scrap a two-decade-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"The abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement has been suspended upon the Presiden's instruction," Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said on Twitter.

