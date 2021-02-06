Hamas praises ICC ruling that paves way for probe against Israel

Hamas terror group on Saturday praised an International Criminal Court's ruling that allows to probe war crimes that Israel allegedly committed in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

"Any international decision that contributes to the support of the Palestinian people's rights and protects their freedom, is a decision in favor of human rights," Hamas said in a statement.

