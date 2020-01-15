Pelosi names Schiff, Nadler as prosecutors for Trump trial

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry will be among the House prosecutors for Trump's Senate trial.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry will be among the House prosecutors for Trump's Senate trial.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday that two House chairmen who led President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry will be among the House prosecutors for Trump's Senate trial.

They are Democrats Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the Intelligence Committee, and Rep. Jerry Nadler, chair of the Judiciary Committee.

They are Democrats Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the Intelligence Committee, and Rep. Jerry Nadler, chair of the Judiciary Committee.

They are Democrats Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the Intelligence Committee, and Rep. Jerry Nadler, chair of the Judiciary Committee.