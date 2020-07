Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry arrived in Ramallah for a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday.

Shoukry arrived in the Palestinian Authority by chopper from Amman, Jordan.

