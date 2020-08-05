Finance Minister Katz: 'The days medical staff spend in isolation will not be at their expense'

Finance Minister Israel Katz wrote on his Twitter page: "It has been agreed that the days medical staff spend in isolation will not be at their expense. It has now become clear that the agreement has not yet been implemented. I instructed those in charge to resolve the issue immediately, without bureaucracy or arbitrariness. "
Katz's response comes after a Ynet publication on Wednesday, which states that the state deducts sick days from medical staff who enter isolation after being exposed to varified coronavirus patients as part of their work.
First published: 08:09 , 08.05.20