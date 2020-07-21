Erdogan says Turkey will remain in Syria 'until Syrian people are free'

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkish forces, which have carried out several incursions into northern Syria since 2016, would remain in the country until Syrians can live in freedom and safety.

