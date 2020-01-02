Turkey slams gas pipeline deal signed between Israel, Greece and Cyprus

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Thursday harshly criticized the deal sighed earlier by the leaders of Israel, Greece and Cyprus for an undersea pipeline that would carry gas from new offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Thursday harshly criticized the deal sighed earlier by the leaders of Israel, Greece and Cyprus for an undersea pipeline that would carry gas from new offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Thursday harshly criticized the deal sighed earlier by the leaders of Israel, Greece and Cyprus for an undersea pipeline that would carry gas from new offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe.