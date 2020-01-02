Turkey slams gas pipeline deal signed between Israel, Greece and Cyprus

Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Thursday harshly criticized the deal sighed earlier by the leaders of Israel, Greece and Cyprus for an undersea pipeline that would carry gas from new offshore deposits in the southeastern Mediterranean to continental Europe.
The signature of the agreement on the EastMed natural gas pipeline project is the latest instance of futile steps, aiming to exclude Turkey and TRNC in the region," said the ministry in a statement. "Any project disregarding Turkey, who has the longest coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Turkish Cypriots, who have equal rights over the natural resources of the Island of Cyprus, cannot succeed."
First published: 23:20 , 01.02.20