Israel edges toward closure of all trade, IDF taskforce says

Israel is edging toward another, at least partial lockdown that includes the closure of almost all trade, a special IDF taskforce said Wednesday.

The government said last week if the average number of daily cases reaches 2,500 or if the coefficient of infection rises to 1.32, it will enforce the policy of "tight restraint" for at least three weeks. This includes, among other things, closure of the trade sector and the education system in "red" and "orange" municipalities.

On Tuesday, 2,862 people tested positive for COVID-19, putting the average figure of daily diagnoses at 1,984.

The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, which is part of Military Intelligence Directorate, said if the current trend continues, the country will reach the average of 2,500 daily cases in a week's time.

Israel has also recorded an increase in the infection rate, which currently stands at 3.5%, compared to a daily average of 2.89% reported a week prior. The number of tests, however, has also significantly increased with 83,308 people tested on Tuesday, the highest the figure has been since the onset of the pandemic.

The coefficient of infection now stands 1.21, compared to the average of 1.19 reported last week. The number of coronavirus-related fatalities this week has climbed to an average of 12 deaths a day, compared to last week's average of eight.