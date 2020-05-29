Greece to open to Israeli tourists from June 15

Greece said on Friday it will open to visitors from 29 countries, including Israel, from June 15, days before its peak tourism season begins.

The other countries are: Germany, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Cyprus, Switzerland, Japan, Malta, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Australia, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Albania, Estonia, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Hungary, South Korea, Serbia, Montenegro, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Finland.

