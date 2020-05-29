Greece to open to Israeli tourists from June 15

Greece said on Friday it will open to visitors from 29 countries, including Israel, from June 15, days before its peak tourism season begins.
The other countries are: Germany, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Cyprus, Switzerland, Japan, Malta, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Australia, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Albania, Estonia, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Hungary, South Korea, Serbia, Montenegro, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Finland.
Visitors will be randomly tested, the tourism ministry said, and the government would monitor and evaluate developments related to the coronavirus. The list will be updated before July 1, the tourism ministry said.
The Mediterranean nation, which emerged from a decade-long debt crisis in late 2018, relies heavily on tourism - about 20% of its output - for an economic recovery.