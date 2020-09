Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi was interviewed by the Abu Dhabi-based "Al Etihad Press" newspaper, during which he called on the Palestinian leadership to return to the negotiating table.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi was interviewed by the Abu Dhabi-based "Al Etihad Press" newspaper, during which he called on the Palestinian leadership to return to the negotiating table.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi was interviewed by the Abu Dhabi-based "Al Etihad Press" newspaper, during which he called on the Palestinian leadership to return to the negotiating table.