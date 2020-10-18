Channels
Israel to require isolation for travelers from UK

Government says Britain's status as a red virus country will go into effect on October 23, adding it the list of 185 other nations from which travelers are required to self-quarantine for a 14-day period

Reuters |
Published: 10.18.20 , 16:06
Israel will require incoming travelers from the United Kingdom to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival under new coronavirus guidelines, information on an Israeli government website showed on Sunday.
    • The infection rate in the UK has risen sharply in recent weeks, prompting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to introduce tighter restrictions and local lockdowns.
    Passengers returning to Israel at the Ben Gurion International airport
    (Photo: Moti Kimchi)
    The UK had been one of 31 "green" countries from which travelers who meet a series of special requirements could enter Israel without a mandatory quarantine period.
    The UK's status will change to "red" on Oct. 23, Israeli health ministry information showed.

    (Photo: AP)
    The health ministry identifies some 185 other countries and localities as red, implying high infection rates. Incoming Israeli travelers are also subject to mandatory self-isolation.
    On Sunday, Israel began rolling back a second-wave lockdown that has helped reduce new cases. The country has closed its borders to most non-Israelis, with exceptions including foreign workers and Jewish yeshiva students.

