Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Wednesday, that nearly 650,000 Israelis have already received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Wednesday, that nearly 650,000 Israelis have already received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Wednesday, that nearly 650,000 Israelis have already received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.