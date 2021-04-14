Dozens are protesting the state's mistreatment of soldiers with PTSD

Dozens of former soldiers who were diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and their families demonstrated in front of the offices of the Defense Ministry's Rehabilitation Division in Petah Tikva, in protest of the state's failed treatment of soldiers with PTSD.
This is following the incident in which Itzik Saidian, a former Golani fighter who has suffered post-trauma since the 2014 Gaza War, set himself on fire over his mistreatment by the state. He is currently hospitalized in critical condition.