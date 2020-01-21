Iranian MP says Iran would be protected if it had nuclear arms - ISNA

Iran would be protected from threats if it had nuclear weapons, Iranian lawmaker told parliament on Tuesday, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency, adding that Iran should build missiles with "unconventional" warheads.

