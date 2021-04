Syrian lawmakers Wednesday voted for their preferred presidential candidate as nominations close ahead of next month’s polls, which are expected to return Bashar Assad for a fourth term.

Fifty-one Syrians, including seven women, had submitted their names before a constitutional deadline passed on Wednesday, the official SANA news agency said.

