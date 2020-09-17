Lebanon's Adib does not want to deviate from cabinet mission, source says

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib has said he does not want to deviate from his mission of forming a government of specialist ministers, a source close to him said on Thursday, as efforts to form the new cabinet continue to flounder.
France has been leaning on Lebanese politicians to form a new government and embark on reforms to dig the country out of a deep financial and economic crisis. But a deadline agreed with Paris passed on Tuesday without progress.
The process has been bogged down as Lebanon's dominant Shi'ite factions, the Iran-backed Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, have insisted on naming Shi'ite ministers in the cabinet and said they must include the finance minister.