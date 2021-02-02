Trump aimed mob 'like a loaded cannon' at Capitol, Democrats argue in impeachment

Nine Democrats from the U.S. House of Representatives who will prosecute former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial will argue that he pointed a mob "like a loaded cannon" toward the Capitol shortly before a deadly Jan. 6 rampage, the lawmakers said in a brief filed on Tuesday.
Trump also faced a Tuesday deadline to respond to the House article of impeachment, passed on Jan. 13, charging him with inciting insurrection in his speech to supporters before the rampage at the Capitol that left five people dead including a police officer.
The nine House Democrats, known as House impeachment managers, in their brief also rejected Republican claims that it would be unconstitutional to put Trump on trial in the Senate since he is a private citizen after leaving office on Jan. 20.