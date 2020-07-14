Maxwell denied bail on charges of luring girls for Epstein

A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's longtime associate charged with luring young girls so the late financier could sexually abuse them, after she pleaded not guilty at a hearing in which women who accused her of enabling their abuse decried her "heinous" actions.
U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, rejecting Maxwell's bid for bail after prosecutors portrayed the wealthy socialite as an extreme flight risk, set a trial date for July 12, 2021. Prosecutors have accused Maxwell of helping Epstein recruit and eventually abuse girls as young as 14 from 1994 to 1997 and lying about her role in depositions in 2016.
Maxwell, 58, appeared by video from the Brooklyn jail where she is being held. She appeared tired, with her hair pulled back, and was wearing a brown T-shirt and tortoiseshell glasses.