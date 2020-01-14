Ex-Green Beret admits to scheme to take government cash

A former U.S. Army Green Beret has pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to steal money from the government that was meant to support the armed forces' mission in Afghanistan, prosecutors said.

The Raleigh-based U.S. Attorney's office said in a news release that William Todd Chamberlain, 46, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy and receiving stolen government property. When he's sentenced at a later date, he'll face as many as 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Chamberlain and four other members of the 3rd Special Forces Group based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina stole about $200,000 while deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 and 2010.

The news release said that the five soldiers had access to government funds that included money to purchase operational items not available through normal supply systems, money for humanitarian purposes and money for counter-terrorism operations.