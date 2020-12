Dozens of people are demonstrating in Tel Aviv against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the third nationwide closure, which they say was imposed for political reasons.

At the same time, doctors and medical professionals are also protesting against the measures imposed by the government, as part of the fight against the spread of the pandemic.

