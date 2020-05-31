Amid protests, Trump says he will designate Antifa as terrorist organization

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday the U.S. government will designate anti-fascist group Antifa as a terrorist organization, a move that legal experts say would be hard to execute.
The announcement, made by Trump on Twitter, comes amid violent nationwide protests about police brutality following the death of a black man in Minneapolis seen on video gasping for breath as a white police officer knelt on his neck.
Several top officials from the Trump administration, including U.S. Attorney General William Barr, have blamed Antifa and other "agitators" for taking over the protests in U.S. cities.