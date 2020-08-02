Israeli police investigate footage of men with M-16 cruising through Eilat

Israeli police said Sunday they've opened an investigation after a video surfaced on social media, showing a man driving around Israel's southernmost city, while holding a loaded M-16 rifle, apparently belonging to an IDF soldier.

Eilat police said the video, which was uploaded to social media, shows two men driving near the city's hotels, with the driver holding a loaded M16 military rifle, which he then proceeds to pass to the man in the passenger seat, who cocks the weapon several times.

The video showing the driver with an M16 ( Photo: Capture )

According to the police, the investigation was launched as soon as the video reached law enforcement services. The vehicle seen in the video said to have been located near the city of Dimona, south-east of Be'er Sheva.

Police said the two men were inside the car when the vehicle was located but the weapon was nowhere to be found.

The video showing the driver holding a loaded M16

Upon further investigation it was discovered the rifle seen in the video appears to belong to an IDF soldier who is currently serving at an army base near Eilat.

The soldier's identity and details have been passed to the Military Police for further investigation.